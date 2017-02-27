3rd Annual CREATE IT Maine Recipe Contest Wraps Up

And we have a winner!

Congratulations to Bill Doukas for coming in first place in this year's bake-off at Southern Maine Community College's campus! Bill's Aegean Spinach Beet Triangles with Parsnip-Tzatziki Sauce was the top dish.

Congratulations, too, to our second place finisher, Anita van Dam who happens to be a student at College of the Atlantic. Her Maine Roots Bake was exceptional. And a warm thanks to Jim Dugan, Amanda Russell, and Mona Grandbois for making it to the finals and showing the judges their collective cooking mastery.

HUGE THANKS to our three SUPER partners in this contest — Southern Maine Community College, the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, and the Maine Dairy & Nutrition Council for making the contest and the LIVE finale possible.

And finally, hats off to our wonderful judges: Meg Broderick of Southern Maine Community College, Nancy McBrady of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Jenni Tilton-Flood, of Flood Brothers Farm, and Susan Tran of Maine Public.

Watch for our next Create It Maine Recipe Contest in the fall of 2020!