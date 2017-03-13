An Evening With David Sedaris

April 11 at 7:30 pm

Collins Center for the Arts

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

Maine Public members receive a special discount of $5 off each ticket AND a portion of the purchase price of each ticket will be donated back to Maine Public as a fundraiser!

Order tickets HERE and be sure to use the passcode FINDING when ordering.

David Sedaris is the author of Barrel Fever and Holidays on Ice, as well as collections of personal essays, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, and his most recent book, Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls, each of which became an immediate bestseller.

The audio version of Let’s Explore Diabetes With Owls is a 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards Nominee for Best Spoken Word Album. He is the author of the New York Times-bestselling collection of fables entitled Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary (with illustrations by Ian Falconer). He was also the editor of Children Playing Before a Statue of Hercules: An Anthology of Outstanding Stories.

Sedaris's pieces appear regularly in The New Yorker and have twice been included in The Best American Essays. There are a total of ten million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 29 languages.