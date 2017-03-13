Join us in celebrating public broadcasting in Maine through our I LOVE Maine Public project!

Consider what it is that you appreciate about Maine Public. What does our station do specifically for you in your community? How does Maine Public affect your life and the lives of those around you?

All submissions will be shared with the rest of the Maine Public community of listeners, viewers and members.

So how can you actually tell us?

Call the I LOVE Maine Public hotline at 207.330.4540 and leave us a message stating your name and the town you hail from and why you love public broadcasting in Maine.

Submit your written testimonial to us at ilove@mainepublic.org.

Send your testimonial to us by snail mail to:

I LOVE Maine Public

1450 Lisbon Street

Lewiston, ME 04240

BUT THERE’S MORE! You can also send us a selfie of you holding one of our custom I LOVE Maine Public signs! The signs can be downloaded HERE — or picked up at any of our three studios!

Take a few minutes and peruse our testimonial galleries:

Click HERE to listen to audio testimonials.

Click HERE to read written testimonials of support.

Click HERE to view submitted photos.