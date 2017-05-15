Always Patsy Cline Preview

June 7 through June 24

Maine State Music Theater

What do you think of when you hear the following song titles: I Fall to Pieces, Crazy, and She's Got You? All you Patsy Cline fans out there immediately recognized these chart toppers as hers. If you take in one performance of Always Patsy Cline at the Maine State Musical Theater, you too will fall in love with the artist and her music. These beloved songs and the story of Cline’s life are just a ticket away between June 7 and June 24! That the performances are being held at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick makes the entire experience that much more special.

Here's an exclusive "Sneak Preview" of the production courtesy of Maine State Music Theatre’s Artistic Director, Curt Dale Clark.:

Visit the Maine State Music Theatre's website, MSMT.ORG, or give them a call at 207-725-8769 to secure tickets.