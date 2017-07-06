© 2021 Maine Public
Film poster for Ken Burns' The Vietnam War
Courageous Conversations
Maine Public is encouraging Vietnam Veterans and anyone affected by the conflict to share their own story on the Vietnam War and correspondence they had during or after the war. Submissions can be written, recorded or videotaped and sent to Maine Public at mystory@mainepublic.org. The stories will be collected and archived here and some may be shared with the greater Maine audience.Watch "Courageous Conversations."Click HERE for support opportunities for veterans in crisis.

Carl M. Toney, Scarborough

Maine Public
Published July 6, 2017 at 2:25 PM EDT

It was December, 1967- I was serving as a Combat Infantry Medic with the 15th Combat Engineers, attached to the 2/60 Infantry Division, down in the Mekong Delta of South Vietnam.

I had been “in-country” 4 months, involved in a few “fire-fights” and had been wounded once. Usually in these combat situations you did not, could not, see the people you were shooting at, and who were shooting at you. On this particularly day that changed-

We were out on a road clearing mission, when we were attacked. During the exchange of gunfire and shelling I became slightly separated in the foliage from the other guys in my unit. I heard some “movement” behind me, off to my right; I turned and found myself face-to-face with a young Vietnamese boy holding a rifle in his hands. I was 20 years old, he looked to be 2-3 years younger; we had “stumbled” across each other, and now we stood facing each other, each with a weapon in our hands.

It seemed like we stood, frozen, forever, fear etched on both our faces. Suddenly, we both fired our guns- he missed; I did not. I looked at this boy lying on the ground, realizing he would never get up- I never fired my gun again.

