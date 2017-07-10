THE WALL VISITED by Don Green

A memorial, a memorandum, a memoir, a memory

Upon deaths’ doorstep, we played the game

And stark reality became,

The bullets whine, destructions pain.

Upon the human form inflicted,

While politicians’ benedict

The number of the wounds predicted.

Upon the other coup was counted,

And bodies bagged and tagged were touted,

LOOK! LOOK! What they have done to U.S.

Avenge ourselves, We Must! We Must!

More Money, Guns, Machines, The CRY!

More Men to come, TO FIGHT, to Die!

Red Devils from the North invading,

Along Ho Chi Miens’ trail parading,

Hidden there within the brush,

They moved their war machines toward us.

Piece by piece upon their backs,

Reassembled, then they’d attack!

Barrage upon barrage did fall,

No time to rest, No time at all,

Into the tunnels, we all went,

Single file, our bodies bent,

We went to hide, to get away,

From the deadly rain, that fell that day.

The time, our time, came and went,

The years, the days, the minutes wept,

As bodies, minds and friendships rent-

Asunder; Final; MORT’rs Thunder:

“Fire for effect, now gunner”,

We’ve stumbled into Frances’ blunder.

Out of this Southeast Asian game,

Which, is still our nation’s bane,

“No loser” came “The Winner” lame.

Unto this fray, we heard the call,

We came to serve, one and all,

So many names, on this black wall.

Your names disturb my memory.

What mirror this? Your name, I see,

Myself, looking back at me.

As I stand here and shed my tears,

My brothers gone, The Message Clear,

NO MORE TO WAR, the cost’s TOO DEAR.