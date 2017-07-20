Terry Grasse, Lisbon Falls

Marchin’

Well, here I am,

Fort Dix, N.J. Basic Training

Bravo Company

learning to be a soldier Mom

Today I shot the M-14 rifle

tomorrow we throw real grenades!

Everywhere we go, we march in formation

and guess what, I’m a Road Guard

“Bravo went away a marchin’

way in the middle of the night

Bravo went away a marchin’

learnin’ how to fight…”

Sorry Mom I didn’t make it

home after Basic

I’m at Fort Benning Ga. now

guess they need infantry

pretty bad.

We’re learnin’ hand to hand combat.

Going on night patrols &

setting up perimeter security

I qualified with the M-60 machine gun

and grenade launcher & light mortars.

Looks like I’m headed overseas…

“GI went away a marchin’

to a patriotic song

GI went away a marchin’

to the jungles of Vietnam.”

We landed in the Nam

3 weeks ago Mom

I’m in I Corps

somewhere near the DMZ

I miss you & Dad, Mom

went on my first night

patrol

saw some action…

came upon a V.C.

in the jungle

ho got off the first round

grazed my shoulder

I got off 2 shots

killed him…

“My soul just went away a marchin’

way in the middle of the night

my soul just went away a marchin’

my soul just went away…”



Grand Pa

Hi Grand Pa

can I sit on your knee?

Grand Pa, Papa said you

were in the Vietnam war.

Did you have a uniform?

and a steel helmet?

was it green?

Did you march Grand Pa

with big boots?

was it fun?

Did you shoot a gun?

How big was it?

Grand Pa did people die

in the war?

What were their names?

What were their names, Grand Pa?

Grand Pa, please tell me their names?



The River

The wise ones say

follow your breath

let it take you to

the river of energy

that created you.

Breathe in…breathe out…

Follow your breath

let it take you to

the river of energy

that sustains you.

Breathe in…breathe out…

Follow your breath

let it take you to

the river of energy

that destroys you

Breathe in…breathe out…

Your breath is the

trigger of mindfulness

the key to

the here & now.

Breathe in…breathe out…

Did the Buddha or Jesus

ever shoot a gun?

invade a country?

kill other beings?

Breathe in…breathe out…

Siddhartha

I sat by the river

the river flowed

I sat, I sat, and I sat

the river flowed

thru me

the river was me

Breathe in…breathe out!