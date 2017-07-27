Harry Pringle, Portland

I graduated from Princeton in June of 1968. I was drafted into the army

that September, and in October 1970 stepped off a helicopter at a fire

base near the Cambodian border. For the next twelve months (a few days

less, actually, because I got out of the army a little early to go to

law school) I served as a combat infantry platoon sergeant, first with

the 1st Division operating out of Lai Khe and then (when the 1st

Division, but not its men, was ‘withdrawn’ from Viet Nam) with the 5th

Mechanized Division along the DMZ near Quang Tri.

At some point in late 1969 or early 1970, my fiancee, Anne, happened to

read a column in Newsweek by Stewart Alsop in which he said that

graduates of Ivy League schools almost never served in Viet Nam. Because

(although he was by and large correct) she knew several who were, she

wrote him, and he in turn wrote me asking for my impressions from the

field - wondering, perhaps, if they would differ from the briefings he

got from the generals on his regular trips to the war zone.

Attached to this email are two documents: first, a letter that I wrote

to Mr. Alsop on February 10, 1970. Shortly after, I would head north to

my new unit on the DMZ. Second, a copy of the column that Mr. Alsop

wrote for Newsweek on May 11, 1970, soon after President Nixon decided

to invade Cambodia. The article contains several quotes from an unnamed

infantry platoon sergeant, taken from my letter.

Stewart Alsop’s views on Viet Nam were evolving by 1970. Who knows,

perhaps my letter may have helped that process along.

A few parting reflections, with the benefit of nearly 50 years of hindsight:

First, given the reception that some veterans received on coming home

from Viet Nam, it is gratifying to see the very different reception that

veterans of Iraq, Afghanistan and other war zones now receive. But given

the fact that with some notable exceptions many of our political leaders

at all levels of government from the President on down since Viet Nam

have actively avoided (or more precisely in some cases, evaded)

militarily service, their recent tendency to fawn over veterans rings

hollow. I would like to think that it reflects their collective guilt,

and not just political opportunism, but I’m frankly not convinced.

Second, despite having been drafted, I have to say that I strongly

support the idea of a draft - or at least universal service of some

kind. The Viet Nam war ended at least in part because young men were

taken from their families and sent to die for a cause that their friends

and families increasingly came to see as misguided, and the overwhelming

political pressure that resulted. A democracy loses a vital check on

political excess when politicians, whose own sons and daughters are

completely exempt from service, can order a professional military into

battle at a moment’s notice.

And finally, thinking for a moment about my own experience, rarely a day

goes by that I do not reflect on how fortunate I was. I do not know why

I came back unharmed, when men I served with did not. What I do know is

that those who were less lucky than I deserve every bit of the attention

and gratitude that they appear now belatedly to be receiving - and for

your part in that, I thank you.

