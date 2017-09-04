© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Film poster for Ken Burns' The Vietnam War
Courageous Conversations
Maine Public is encouraging Vietnam Veterans and anyone affected by the conflict to share their own story on the Vietnam War and correspondence they had during or after the war. Submissions can be written, recorded or videotaped and sent to Maine Public at mystory@mainepublic.org. The stories will be collected and archived here and some may be shared with the greater Maine audience.Watch "Courageous Conversations."Click HERE for support opportunities for veterans in crisis.

Nicole d’Entremont, Peaks Island

Maine Public
Published September 4, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT

When I was in my early twenties, I joined The Catholic Worker Movement in 1964. The Worker had a soup kitchen one block off the Bowery in the Lower East Side of New York City. There we fed, housed and clothed people who came to us for shelter. Most of the young men who worked there were non-cooperators with the draft.

Read more…

Most of them went to jail for that non-cooperation—they either refused induction, or publicly burned their draft cards. We were all involved in anti-draft activities. Our phones were tapped. FBI agents followed us in cars as we went to talk to colleges about the draft, the war in Vietnam and non-co-operation with the war. A friend was arrested as we walked over to the Worker one early morning, wrestled into a car by FBI agents, sped out of New York to his home state in Louisiana where he was thrown into jail and summarily beaten up while awaiting trial. Most of my male friends served from three to five years in prison. When they were released, the war was still going on. There were no parades for them either when they returned or recognition for their particular sacrifice. They came out and tried to resume their lives as the soldiers coming back from Vietnam tried to resume theirs. Both cohorts returned  to civilian life changed men by their experience. My hunch is  they have much more in common with one another now than the men who sent them either to jail or off to war.

Tags

Courageous Conversations