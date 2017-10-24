Center for Maine Contemporary Art New Exhibit

Materiality: The Matter of Matter

Center for Maine Contemporary Art (CMCA) in Rockland

November 11, 2017 to February 18, 2018

Maine Public is a media sponsor of CMCA’s newest exhibit, Materiality: The Matter of Matter. Materiality explores how and why artists use materials in the creation of their art. Many artists today seek to find a balance between what they use to make work and the concepts behind them. Whether they are expanding on traditional media and narratives or utilizing everyday objects to construct new forms, artists are looking at materials as a means of communication, while also considering why they choose to work with certain matter in our current material culture and social climate, and the role that these materials play within it.

The artists, all with ties to Maine, include: Jackie Brown, Stephanie Cardon, Lisa Kellner, Adam Lampton, Jonathan Mess, Loretta Park, Gelah Penn, Ben Potter, Shannon Rankin, Emilie Stark-Menneg, Aaron T Stephan, and Ian Trask.

Audiences are invited to the exhibit's opening reception on November 11 from 5 to 7 pm.

The Matter of Matter. Materiality will be on view Maine through February 18, and Maine Public Members are eligible for 25% off admission to the exhibit. To take advantage of the discount, please identify yourself as a Maine Public Member when purchasing exhibit tickets at the museum.

For details on the exhibit, including directions to CMCA, please visit cmcanow.org.