Community Screenings of Victoria, Season Two Premiere

Jenna Coleman returns for a new season as the young queen who wants it all — romance, power, an heir, and personal freedom — on Victoria, season 2, airing in seven episodes created and scripted by bestselling novelist Daisy Goodwin.

Victoria’s first season, focusing on the teenage queen’s audacious upstaging of her handlers to chart her own path, delighted TV critics. The Hollywood Reporter called Victoria "thoroughly enjoyable and addictive." "Royally entertaining," proclaimed The San Francisco Chronicle, and "a sparkling gem," said The New York Post. "Victoria is a victory," declared the Tampa Bay Times. And, of course, the costumes and settings enchanted all: “A lavish production with impeccable period details,” penned Newsday.

Victoria’s new season sees the return of Nigel Lindsay as Sir Robert Peel, the reforming British prime minister, at odds with his sovereign over policy; Catherine Flemming as the Duchess of Kent, Victoria’s manipulative mother, still battling her headstrong daughter; and Peter Bowles as the Duke of Wellington, the hero of the Battle of Waterloo, now a retired prime minister and sage mentor to the queen.

Maine Public is holding a special screening of the first hour of the premiere of Season 2. The events are free and open to the public. Secure your tickets via the links below.

