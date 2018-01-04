Maine Public TV Air Time :

Thur., April 19 at 10:00 pm

To learn more about the Merrymeeting Bay: The Rising Tide of Stewardship visit M.I. Media.

The bay’s unique geological formation is found in just three other places on earth. This program explores the ways Merrymeeting Bay has inspired a strong network of preservation. Filmed over the course of two years, this project explores stewardship of the bay through the work of scientists, artists and the ongoing projects of area students.

Click for more information about the Cathance River Education Alliance.

Merrymeeting Bay: The Rising Tide of Stewardship was produced by Mark Ireland of M.I. Media.