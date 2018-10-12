Your Vote Debate Tickets

ATTENDING A YOUR VOTE 2018 DEBATE

Interested in attending one of Maine Public's Your Vote 2018 debates? Seating is limited, so follow the links for each debate to reserve a free ticket.

Maine Public's YOUR VOTE 2018 U.S. Senate Debate

Tuesday, October 30 at the Studzinski Recital Hall at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. Doors open at 2:30 pm and the debate starts promptly at 3:00 pm. All available tickets have been claimed.

Maine Public's YOUR VOTE 2018 First Congressional District Debate

Tuesday, October 30 at the Studzinski Recital Hall at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. Doors open at 5:30 pm and the debate starts promptly at 6:00 pm. Click HERE to reserve a ticket.