Portland Symphony Orchestra Presents Dvorak's 'New World'

Sunday, April 28th, at 2:30pm

Tuesday, April 30th, at 7:30pm

Merrill Auditorium, Portland

Maine Public is a media sponsor of the Portland Symphony Orchestra’s presentation of Dvořák’s “New World,” featuring guest conductor Marcelo Lehninger and violinist Ben Beilman, on Sunday afternoon, April 28th, and Tuesday evening, April 30th, at Portland’s Merrill Auditorium.

The program will include: Kristin Kuster, MOXIE Sibelius, Violin Concerto Dvořák, Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

Maine Public members are eligible for 20% off tickets to the performances. To take advantage of this special offer, please visit PortTIX or call at (207) 842-0800 and let the agent know that you are a Maine Public Member with code SPONSOR19.

For more information on Dvořák’s “New World” as well as the Portland Symphony Orchestra’s full season of performances, please visit www.portlandsymphony.org.

For directions to the PortTIX box office, please visit http://info.porttix.com/info/contact.