Portland Chamber Music Festival - Songs & Stories

Thursday, August 13 at 7:30 pm

Online via YouTube

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Portland Chamber Music Festival's 2020 finale performance on Thursday evening, August 13, at 7:30 pm. The August 13 finale features a co-presentation with the Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival and Festival Co-Director/Violinist Anthony Marwood. The event includes a performance of Alan Ridout's Ferdinand the Bull by Marwood, praised for his "golden tone" by the Washington Post, with narration by Walter Van Dyk — filmed in a church in bucolic East Sussex, England.

Songs & Stories Program

Franz Schubert - "Selected songs for Voice and Piano"

"Im Frühling" ("In Spring"), D.882

"Der Schiffer" ("The Boatman"), D.536

"Die Taubenpost" ("The Pigeon Post"), D.957

Alex Sopp

Allison Loggins-Hull - "Homeland" for Solo Flute (2018)

Alan Ridout - "Ferdinand the Bull" for Speaker and Solo Violin (1971)*

Sergei Prokofiev - "Sonata for Solo Violin in D Major," Op. 115 (1947)*

Shai Wosner

I. Moderato

Franz Schubert - "Piano Sonata in B-flat Major," D.960 (1828)

IV. Allegro ma non troppo

*In collaboration with the Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival (East Sussex, UK)

For complete details on Portland Chamber Music Festival's 2020 summer season and to reserve your tickets, please visit pcmf.org/festival.