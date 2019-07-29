A Grand Night for Singing — the Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein

The Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta

Fri., Aug. 9 at 7:30 pm

Sat., Aug. 10 at 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Thur., Aug. 15 at 7:30 pm

Fri., Aug. 16 at 7:30 pm

Sat., Aug. 17 at 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Tickets are $20 Adults and $5 for Youth ages 18 and under and can be purchased in advance in person at the theater office, 2 Theater Street in Damariscotta, by phone at 563-3424 or by emailing info@lcct.org. Maine Public members are eligible to receive a 15% discount off of adult tickets.

This fully staged production, complete with orchestra and cast of more than 20 performers, is being created with direction and choreography by Emily Mirabile and music direction by John Mulcahy.

Taste and imagination, the two key ingredients for a first-rate revue, abound in this fresh take on the Rodgers & Hammerstein canon which opened the 1994 Broadway season with flair and distinction, garnering wildly enthusiastic notices as well as earning two Tony nominations, including Best Musical. Rodgers & Hammerstein probably never imagined Shall We Dance? as a comic pas de deux for a towering beauty and her diminutive admirer, nor did they suspect that one day a lovelorn young lad might pose the musical question, How do you solve a problem like Maria? But that's precisely the kind of invention lavished upon this revue, with innovative musical arrangements including a sultry Andrews Sisters-esque I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Out-a My Hair, a swingin' Honeybun worthy of the Modernaires, and a jazzy Kansas City which leaves no question about how terrifically up to date the remarkable songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein remain as they entertain theater-goers of all generations.