Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., Oct. 10 at 10:00 pm

Sat., Oct. 12 at 11:00 am

The story of talented artists and the town that embraces them. Photographed over two years, this film attempts to show the artists as they are: fully actualized people.

We see them at home and we see them at work displaying their abilities; interacting with one another and their mentors; producing fantastic art, participating in the community and enjoying rich and fulfilling lives.

I Dream the Colors: The Artists of Spindleworks was directed by William Kunitz of Swan Island Media