Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., February 13 at 9:30 pm

Sat., February 15 at 2:30 pm

A story about one of today's most important artists and leading authorities on African American art. This film captures Driskell making collages inspired by mentor Romare Bearden, documents him with National Gallery consulting curator Ruth Fine, and painting at his Falmouth, Maine studio. The film also explores the give and take of his creative relationship with master printmaker, Curlee Holton. It all results in powerful works that pull from abstract expressionism, African masks, Coptic art, modernism, cubism — the history of art in the works of this wise and gentle man.

Having first come to Maine in 1952 as a student at Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, Driskell’s career has not only been influenced by the nature of Maine (most importantly the pine) but he has given back to Maine’s art world through his leadership at virtually all of Maine’s finest educational institutions and museums.

David Driskell: In search of the Creative Truth is produced and directed by Richard Kane of Kane — Lewis Productions.