Maine Public Travel: Classical Danube Cruise 2021

Welcome to Maine Public Travel! Maine Public Travel specializes in small groups, enriching cultural travel to classic and unique destinations. Our philosophy is to create trips that let you explore beneath the surface of a country to discover the real people, places and cultures. Like any story you hear from NPR or on Maine Public Radio, we deep dive into each region we visit with seminars with leading educators and regional experts, visiting museums and backstage tours and classical concerts, while taking in as many of an area’s historical and cultural landmarks as possible.