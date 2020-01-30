© 2021 Maine Public
Welcome to Maine Public Travel! Maine Public Travel specializes in small groups, enriching cultural travel to classic and unique destinations. Our philosophy is to create trips that let you explore beneath the surface of a country to discover the real people, places and cultures. Like any story you hear from NPR or on Maine Public Radio, we deep dive into each region we visit with seminars with leading educators and regional experts, visiting museums and backstage tours and classical concerts, while taking in as many of an area’s historical and cultural landmarks as possible.

Maine Public Travel: Classical Danube Cruise 2021

Maine Public
Published January 30, 2020
Budapest at night

Next year, join Maine Public Travel for our Classical Danube Cruise!

With stops in Prague, Salzburg, Vienna and Budapest, enjoy the grand opera houses and celebrated symphony halls of Budapest, Hungary; Bratislava, Slovakia; Vienna, Austria; and Prague, Czech Republic — including intimate recitals with two world-class Minnesota Orchestra musicians aboard our privately chartered ship, the luxurious Scenic Ruby. We'll even celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday with sachertorte in Vienna!

Old Town Square in Prague.
Old Town Square in Prague.

Budapest on the Danube
Budapest on the Danube.

Space is limited on this amazing, 11-day journey, from October 16- 27, 2021.

Click here for registration and more information.

