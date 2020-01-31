Bonny Light Horseman – "Bonny Light Horseman"

Sometimes there is a perfect union of material and artists, the head and the heart, old and new. This is Bonny Light Horseman. A perfect union. Anaïs Mitchell (Hadestown), Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats), and Josh Kaufman (The National, Bob Weir) came together with their collective gifts and took traditional songs to a level that is, well, joyful. The beauty of this record makes me happy deep inside. It’s a magical mixture of old and new that feels electric, thrilling and haunting. Check it out. You won’t be sorry. Here’s what the record label says, "Bonny Light horseman is an elusive kind of sonic event: a bottled blend of lightning and synergy that will excite fans of multiple genres, eras, and ages."

Agreed.

