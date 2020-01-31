© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Tune Pick of the Week logo
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Bonny Light Horseman – "Bonny Light Horseman"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published January 31, 2020 at 10:16 AM EST
The album cover art for Bonny Light Horseman's self-titled Bonny Light Horseman
pitchfork.com

Sometimes there is a perfect union of material and artists, the head and the heart, old and new. This is Bonny Light Horseman. A perfect union. Anaïs Mitchell (Hadestown), Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats), and Josh Kaufman (The National, Bob Weir) came together with their collective gifts and took traditional songs to a level that is, well, joyful. The beauty of this record makes me happy deep inside. It’s a magical mixture of old and new that feels electric, thrilling and haunting. Check it out. You won’t be sorry. Here’s what the record label says, "Bonny Light horseman is an elusive kind of sonic event: a bottled blend of lightning and synergy that will excite fans of multiple genres, eras, and ages."

Agreed.

More information on Bonny Light Horseman

Tags

In Tune Pick of the Week
Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
See stories by Sara Willis