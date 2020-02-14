© 2021 Maine Public
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Jennah Barry – "Holiday"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published February 14, 2020 at 12:01 AM EST
Sometimes I put a CD in the player, an artist I don't know, and I fall in love within a few moments. This happened with Jennah Barry. She's from Nova Scotia and her new CD "Holiday" is an escape to a beautiful and intimate place that is familiar, but also timeless and unique. Her voice is so lovely, it's a delight. And the songs, dreamy and lush, could have come from Joni Mitchell's Laurel Canyon as well as the one Jenny Lewis inhabits now.

Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
