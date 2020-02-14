Jennah Barry – "Holiday"

Sometimes I put a CD in the player, an artist I don't know, and I fall in love within a few moments. This happened with Jennah Barry. She's from Nova Scotia and her new CD "Holiday" is an escape to a beautiful and intimate place that is familiar, but also timeless and unique. Her voice is so lovely, it's a delight. And the songs, dreamy and lush, could have come from Joni Mitchell's Laurel Canyon as well as the one Jenny Lewis inhabits now.

