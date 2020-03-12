Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ - Bach Birthday Bash

Bach Birthday Bash 2021 Concert Livestream on March 20 Available on demand from March 21 - 31 Performance from Portland's Merrill Auditorium

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bach Birthday Bash, presented by Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ, with a livestream on Saturday, March 20 at 7:00 pm. Organist James Kennerley will perform music composed by Johann Sebastian Bach from two distinct periods of his life: Bach's organ publication, at the height of his career, and then works that were originally composed for instruments other than the organ. Bach Birthday Bash is a live stream event with an on demand availability for the public to enjoy from March 21 through 31.

Program Details:

From the third part of the Clavier-Übung ("keyboard practice")

Prelude in E-flat major, BWV 552a

Allein Gott in der Höh’, BWV 676 (trio, pedaliter)

Allein Gott in der Höh’, BWV 677 (trio, manualiter)

Wir glauben all an einen Gott à 4, BWV 680 (in organo pleno)

Aus tiefer Noth schrei ich zu dir, BWV 686 (à 6, in pleno organo)

Fugue in E-flat major, BWV 552b

Concerto for Two Violins in A minor after Vivaldi, BWV 593

[Allegro]

Adagio

Allegro

Chromatic Fantasia and Fugue, BWV 903, transcribed by Max Reger

Program subject to change

Bach Birthday Bash is a pay-what-you-choose event starting at $10. For complete details on Bach Birthday Bash and Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ's season of events, please visit foko.org.

