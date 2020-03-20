Mark Erelli - "Blindsided"

I've been listening to Mark Erelli for years, but I wasn't prepared for his new album, Blindsided. This ain't no folk record, it rocks! It brought Steve Earle's "I Feel Alright" to my mind. It is roots rock, with strings and a pile of melody. I was feeling a little down when I decided to go for a walk and listen to it, and by the time the first song was over, I felt better and I was walking briskly with my head up! This is a really wonderful record.

Go for a walk…listen, become happy.

