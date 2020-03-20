Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage
Mark Erelli - "Blindsided"
I've been listening to Mark Erelli for years, but I wasn't prepared for his new album, Blindsided. This ain't no folk record, it rocks! It brought Steve Earle's "I Feel Alright" to my mind. It is roots rock, with strings and a pile of melody. I was feeling a little down when I decided to go for a walk and listen to it, and by the time the first song was over, I felt better and I was walking briskly with my head up! This is a really wonderful record.
Go for a walk…listen, become happy.