In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Mark Erelli - "Blindsided"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published March 20, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
I've been listening to Mark Erelli for years, but I wasn't prepared for his new album, Blindsided. This ain't no folk record, it rocks! It brought Steve Earle's "I Feel Alright" to my mind. It is roots rock, with strings and a pile of melody. I was feeling a little down when I decided to go for a walk and listen to it, and by the time the first song was over, I felt better and I was walking briskly with my head up! This is a really wonderful record.

Go for a walk…listen, become happy.

Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
