Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage
Parsonsfield - "Happy Hour On The Floor"
I thought this band was from Maine, but no, its name is from the town where Sam Kassirer first recorded them at his studio, Great Northern Sound Society. It's ok, I still love them. This record is a new direction, a sonic rebirth, and it's an exhilarating, adventurous record. Happy On the Floor is more indie pop than old-school string band and it pushes the group far beyond anything previously recorded. They are pared down to four musicians, and they are tight, but also elastic.
Play this record on a Friday night and the party begins.