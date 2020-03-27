© 2021 Maine Public
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Parsonsfield - "Happy Hour On The Floor"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published March 27, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
Parsonsfield Happy Hour On The Floor
parsonsfieldmusic.bandcamp.com

I thought this band was from Maine, but no, its name is from the town where Sam Kassirer first recorded them at his studio, Great Northern Sound Society. It's ok, I still love them. This record is a new direction, a sonic rebirth, and it's an exhilarating, adventurous record. Happy On the Floor is more indie pop than old-school string band and it pushes the group far beyond anything previously recorded. They are pared down to four musicians, and they are tight, but also elastic.

Play this record on a Friday night and the party begins.

In Tune Pick of the Week
Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
