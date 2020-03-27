Parsonsfield - "Happy Hour On The Floor"

I thought this band was from Maine, but no, its name is from the town where Sam Kassirer first recorded them at his studio, Great Northern Sound Society. It's ok, I still love them. This record is a new direction, a sonic rebirth, and it's an exhilarating, adventurous record. Happy On the Floor is more indie pop than old-school string band and it pushes the group far beyond anything previously recorded. They are pared down to four musicians, and they are tight, but also elastic.

Play this record on a Friday night and the party begins.

More information on Happy Hour On The Floor