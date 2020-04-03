Uncommon Ground
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., June 18 at 9:30 pm
Sat., June 20 at 2:30 pm
Learn the history of the Brunswick Town Commons and celebrate environmental stewardship at a local level.
On May 19, 2019 Brunswick celebrated the 300th anniversary of its extraordinary Town Commons. For over three centuries, the Commons have served as a popular recreation destination and invaluable community asset.
Uncommon Ground is produced by Josh Flanagan and Ania Johnston.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqvfJV-jTSA