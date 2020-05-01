M. Ward - "Migration Stories"

I can't think of any other artist with the dreamy, whispered, twangy sound that distinguishes M. Ward. And this new record, Migration Stories, continues with more lush, lovely harmonies floating through the songs, with mysterious sounds coupled with the words and his vocals, layered and drifting along like a long lost broadcast from a radio station in the desert. It's nice to be floating in beautiful sounds, wrapped up in cotton and silk. There is one up-tempo song, "Unreal City," that still stays in that sweet spot.

Put this record on when you want to be taken away...when you want to migrate to another place.

More information on Migration Stories