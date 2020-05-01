Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage
M. Ward - "Migration Stories"
I can't think of any other artist with the dreamy, whispered, twangy sound that distinguishes M. Ward. And this new record, Migration Stories, continues with more lush, lovely harmonies floating through the songs, with mysterious sounds coupled with the words and his vocals, layered and drifting along like a long lost broadcast from a radio station in the desert. It's nice to be floating in beautiful sounds, wrapped up in cotton and silk. There is one up-tempo song, "Unreal City," that still stays in that sweet spot.
Put this record on when you want to be taken away...when you want to migrate to another place.