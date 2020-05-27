© 2021 Maine Public
Dead Gowns (aka singer/songwriter Geneviève Beaudoin) Tiny Screen Concert

Published May 27, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT
Dead Gowns aka singer/songwriter Geneviève Beaudoin
JOIN Maine Public via ZOOM Tuesday, June 2 at 1:00 pm for a concert with Dead Gowns. She is singer/songwriter Geneviève Beaudoin from Portland. Pulling on folk and soft rock tendencies, it's music in the "raw & tender."

Music: deadgowns.bandcamp.com or deadgowns.com
Instagram: @voila_deadgowns
FB: facebook.com/voiladeadgowns

Sign-up using the form below to attend this concert and get alerts to future Zoom concerts held each week. We can fit just under 500 people at each concert, so sign-up now!

