Duo Beaux Arts Tiny Screen Concert

JOIN Maine Public via ZOOM Wednesday, June 24 at 12:00 pm for a concert with Duo Beaux Arts (concert pianist Catherine Lan and Steinway artist Tao Lin).

About Duo Beaux Arts:

Duo Beaux Arts was formed in 2008 by internationally renowned husband and wife concert pianists Dr. Catherine Lan and Steinway Artist Tao Lin. The Duo has performed in France, Switzerland, Spain, Netherlands, Estonia, Finland, China and the US to both critical and audience acclaim. The Duo specializes in music from the Baroque era to the contemporary, including Tangos. They are also the founders of Beaux Arts Chamber Music Series in Naples, Florida, which invites pre-eminent chamber groups in the world to perform in a wonderfully intimate setting. Duo Beaux Arts has been featured on Fox4 Morning Blend TV, Venice Magazine, Parklander Magazine, and Gulfshore Life Magazine. Duo Beaux Arts will be performing at Bartók Hall in Budapest, Hungary in 2020.

About Catherine:

As a concerto soloist, Lan has made concerto appearances with Milwaukee Symphony, Vancouver Symphony, Edmonton Symphony, and Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, to name a few. She has also performed recitals in the US, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Mexico, Croatia, Slovenia, Canada, Italy, and United Kingdom. Her highly acclaimed performances have been featured at WLRN-Public Television “Beethoven & Mas” program, “Beethoven Universal TV” series, Becon TV “On Stage with Iris Acker”, Fu-Hsin Broadcasting Station, and CBC Radio’s “Westcoast Performance” Debut series. catherinelan.com

About Tao:

Steinway Artist Tao Lin has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, National Gallery of Art, 92nd Street Y, Rockefeller University, Izumi Hall in Japan, and Edvard Grieg Museum in Norway. A devoted chamber musician, Mr. Lin has concertized throughout the United States as a member of the Berlin Piano Quartet (with Jacques Thibaud String Trio) and the St. Petersburg Piano Quartet. He has also appeared in concerts with Ying, Shanghai, Miami, Bergonzi, Alcon, Rosalyra, St. Petersburg String Quartets, and Aspen String Trio as well as distinguished musicians such as Elmar Oliveira, Carol Wincenc, Roberto Diaz, Frank Huang, Paul Huang, Paul Katz, Chee-Yun, Ayano Ninomiya, David Requiro, William De Rosa, Charles Castleman, Eugenia Zukerman, and Claudio Bohorquez. taolinpianist.com

Sign-up using the form below to attend this concert and get alerts to future Zoom concerts held each week. We can fit just under 500 people at each concert, so sign-up now!