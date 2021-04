Bangor Symphony Orchestra

Celebrating Lucas

Lucas Richman, conductor

SooBeen Lee, violin

Kathryn Bostic, composer

Kathryn Bostic: Tovaangar: Coronation and Chaos [World Premiere]

James Newton Howard: The Village Romance, SooBeen Lee, violin

Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasie, SooBeen Lee, violin

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition

This performance is from October 6, 2019 at Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.