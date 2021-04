Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., January 21 at 10:30 pm

Sat., January 23 at 2:30 pm

A non-hunter spends a week in the Maine woods with a hunter. Lee, is an intimate portrait of a hunter from Maine. Lensed by someone who is in many ways, Lee's opposite. All in hope of understanding a different perspective.

Produced by Brett Wiese Saunders.