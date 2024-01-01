The border between the United States and Canada is the longest international border in the world. Six hundred and eleven of those miles distinguish Maine from its northern neighbors Quebec and New Brunswick, dividing towns, homes, and nations that existed long before it was formed.

La Frontière is a poetic documentary portrait of these US/Canadian borderlands, their people, culture and stories of a place that is distinctly its own.

This film was produced by Katy Haas & Megan Ruffe.

