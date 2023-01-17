Programming Updates: 1.17.23

SPECIAL STREAMING UPDATE:

PBS, in partnership with PBS Distribution, has been granted a rights extension for all six seasons of Downton Abbey.

The award-winning series from Julian Fellowes, spans 12 years of gripping drama centered on a great English estate on the cusp of a vanishing way of life. The series follows the Granthams and their family of servants through sweeping change, scandals, love, ambition, heartbreak, and hope.

All six seasons of Downton Abbey are now available to stream with PBS Passport until Wednesday, Jan, 31, 2024. (Viewing is limited to the U.S. and Territories only.)

New/Returning Titles

Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas

Mary Berry shares her ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings. Friends and Chefs Angela Hartnett and Monica Galetti join her to share favorite festive recipes from their heritage and Mary and TV host Rylan try and convert some kids to Brussels sprouts.

Passport Availability Dates: Jan. 17. 2023 – Dec. 18, 2032

The Defence

The Szlezyngiers’ peace is ruined when their daughter disappears mysteriously. Will an old friend and lawyer be able to defend the desperate parents? From Walter Presents, in Polish with English subtitles.

Passport Availability Dates: Jan. 19 – Aug. 31, 2024

Madame K

The world-shattering events of World War II are told through the eyes of the people working at and frequenting Madame K’s elite brothel in the capital city of Tallinn. From Walter Presents, in Estonian with English subtitles.

Passport Availability Dates: Jan. 19 – Sept. 30, 2024

The Time In Between

Follow the life of a young seamstress who, in the months leading up to the Spanish Civil War, abandons Madrid in order to follow the man she loves to Tangier. But things there do not turn out as she had planned, and she is forced to take charge of her life. From Walter Presents, in Spanish with English subtitles.

Passport Availability Dates: Jan. 19 – Sept. 30, 2024

Sisters 1968

Summer 1968. Ambitious reporter Karin and eccentric artist Lottie move to a small town and start stirring things up in the narrow-minded community. From Walter Presents, in Swedish with English subtitles.

Passport Availability Dates: Jan. 19 – Oct. 31, 2024

The Empress

Young Maria Theresa is the heiress to the Habsburg Empire, but she’s not in charge of her own destiny. Must she sacrifice her happiness to the state? From Walter Presents, in German with English subtitles.

Passport Availability Dates: Jan. 19 – Oct. 31, 2024

Expiring Soon

Independent Lens | The King

A cross-country road trip in Elvis’ Presley’s 1963 Rolls-Royce, The King is far more than a musical biopic; it’s a penetrating portrait of America at a critical time in the nation’s history and an unflinching investigation into the state of the American Dream.

Expiration Date: Jan. 27, 2023

Finding Your Roots | Dreaming of a New Land

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores with Marisa Tomei, Sheryl Sandberg and Kal Penn the tremendous challenges faced by their immigrant forebears. From Italy, Russia and India to America, their histories show success could take generations to achieve.

Expiration Date: Jan. 28, 2023

A More or Less Perfect Union

Delve into the Bill of Rights, which protects free speech, religious freedom, and the rights of persons accused of a crime, and discover the Supreme Court decisions that set back racial justice for nearly a century after the Civil War.

Expiration Date: Jan. 31, 2023

