Programming Updates: 3.15.23

New Titles:

Sanditon Season 3

Jane Austen’s final and incomplete novel, written only months before her death in 1817, Sanditon tells the story of the joyously impulsive, spirited and unconventional Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) and her romantic journey.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 19, 2023 – April 22, 2030

Marie Antoinette

Marie Antoinette is just a teenager when she leaves Austria to marry the Dauphin of France. At Versailles, under the complex rules of the French court, she suffers from not being able to live her life the way she wants, under pressure to continue the Bourbon line and secure the Franco-Austrian alliance.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 19, 2023 – March 18, 2030

Antiques Roadshow Episode | Cheekwood Estates and Garden, Hour 1

Watch charming appraisals from Cheekwood Estate & Gardens including an 1880 Celia Thaxter hand-painted vase, a 1964 Presidential Rolex with the box and papers, and a Mary Elizabeth Price painted screen, ca. 1925. Guess the top find!

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 14, 2023 – Feb. 12, 2027

Finding Your Roots | Chosen

Henry Louis Gates helps actors David Duchovny and Richard Kind trace their roots from Jewish communities in Eastern Europe to the United States—telling stories of triumph and tragedy that laid the groundwork for his guest’s success.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 15, 2023 – Feb. 13, 2027

After Action |Taps

Host Stacy Pearsall sits down for a candid conversation with three fellow veterans who help service men and women overcome the challenge of transitioning back to civilian life. They reveal the trials and tribulations of returning home after action.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 15, 2023 – Feb. 7, 2026

Nature |Dogs in the Wild: Secrets of Success

How do wild dogs survive and thrive in the wild? Discover the secrets to their success, from black-backed jackals that leap skywards to catch prey to agile gray foxes that climb high into the trees.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 16, 2023 – Dec. 27, 2030

NOVA | Ancient Builders of the Amazon

Recent discoveries in archaeology are exploding the myth of the Amazon as a primeval wilderness, revealing traces of ancient civilizations that flourished for centuries, with populations numbering in the millions.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 16, 2023 – Feb. 14, 2026

Call the Midwife | Season 12 Episode 5

Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, but things take a very unexpected and shocking turn. Dr. Turner and Sister Veronica discuss a new contraception procedure: the Vasectomy. The Board of Health delivers some unwelcome news to Sister Julienne.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 19, 2023 – June 6, 2023

Austin City Limits | Spoon

One of modern rock’s premier bands, Spoon performs songs from their Grammy-nominated album Lucifer On the Sofa alongside fan favorites.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 20, 2023 – Aug. 18, 2023

Antiques Roadshow Episode | Santa Fe’s Museum Hill, Hour 3

It's antique treasures galore at Santa Fe's Museum Hill with finds including Green Bay Packers salesman’s sample championship rings, Barbie dolls & wardrobe, ca. 1960 and a 1977 Keith Haring Bean Salad lithograph. Which is up to $200,000?

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 7, 2023 – Feb. 5, 2027

Finding Your Roots Episode | Family Lost and Found

Henry Louis Gates uses DNA detective work to solve haunting family mysteries for actor Joe Manganiello and football star Tony Gonzalez. Sifting through stories of the Armenian Genocide, the rise of Nazi Germany, the Jim Crow South, slavery, and the American Revolution, Gates unravels deep secrets and uncovers lost ancestors--compelling each of his guests to rethink their own identities.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 8, 2023 – Feb. 7, 2027

After Action |Mind, Body, Spirit-Animals

Host Stacy Pearsall sits down for a candid conversation with Joe Worley, Nina Guerra and Ron Johnson, three fellow veterans who tap into the power of animals to find peace. Pearsall reveals the story of her service dog Charlie, and the veterans share how dogs, birds and horses are helping to bring healing and independence to their lives and to other veterans who are struggling after action.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 9, 2023 – Feb. 7, 2026

Nature |Dogs in the Wild: Meet the Family

Meet the many species of canids, the family of wild dogs. They are the most widespread carnivores on the planet.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 9, 2023 – Dec. 27, 2030

NOVA | Star Chasers of Senegal

A NASA spacecraft named Lucy blasts off from Cape Canaveral on a mission to the Trojans, a group of asteroids over 400 million miles from Earth thought to hold important clues about the origins of our solar system. Just hours before, in Senegal, West Africa, a team of scientists sets out to capture extraordinarily precise observations vital to the success of the Lucy mission.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 9, 2023 – Feb. 7, 2026

Call the Midwife | Season 12 Episode 4

Nurse Crane is shocked when her fitness comes into question during a ventouse training course. Trixie cares for a Hindu mother and her newborn twins, but it’s not long before an emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the maternity home.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 12, 2023 – June 6, 2023

Austin City Limits | Maren Morris

Country superstar Maren Morris showcases gems from her Grammy-nominated album Humble Quest alongside chart-topping hits in a career-spanning hour.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 12, 2023 – Aug. 11, 2023

Antiques Roadshow Episode | Santa Fe’s Museum Hill, Hour 1

Visit the “Land of Enchantment” on the hunt for hidden treasures in Santa Fe, like a 1929 New York Yankees partial team-signed ball, a New Mexico mining league trophy & photos and a Plains Indian child's beaded shirt. One is up to $200,000!

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: Feb. 23, 2023 – January 22, 2027

Finding Your Roots Episode | Far From Home

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the family trees of pop icon Cyndi Lauper and actors Jamie Chung and Danny Trejo, exploring records in Italy, Korea, and Mexico to uncover ancestors whose stories were lost when their families immigrated to America.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 22, 2023 – January 23, 2027

American Masters | Roberta Flack

Follow music icon Roberta Flack from a piano lounge through her rise to stardom. From “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” to “Killing Me Softly,” Flack’s virtuosity was inseparable from her commitment to civil rights. Detailing her story in her own words, the film features exclusive access to Flack’s archives and interviews with Rev. Jesse Jackson, Peabo Bryson and more.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 22, 2023 – January 23, 2026

After Action |Glass Ceiling

Host Stacy Pearsall sits down for a candid conversation with Meggen Pearsall-Ditmore, Vanessa Shawver and Lisa Zunzanyika, three fellow veterans who were each the first women in their fields. They reveal the challenges they faced, how they overcame them and how they have used those experiences to help others – and themselves– in their lives after action.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 23, 2023 – January 24, 2026

Nature |Soul of the Ocean

Take a deep breath and experience the complex world of ocean waters. Get a never-before-seen look at how life underwater co-exists in a marriage of necessity.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 23, 2023 – January 24, 2027

Next at the Kennedy Center | The Roots Residency

Hip Hop legends The Roots give an electrifying performance during their residency at the Kennedy Center. Beyond the stage, the band endeavors to inspire others and explore the depths of their creative potential.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 25, 2023 – January 26, 2026

Antiques Roadshow Episode | Filoli Hour 3

Watch wow-worthy Woodside treasures, including a vintage LGBTQ+ t-shirt collection, a 1959 Walt Disney Studios Sleeping Beauty Maleficent cel, and a Walter Johnson signed baseball. One surprising find has a value of $60,000 to $150,000!

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: Feb. 14, 2023 – January 15, 2027

Finding Your Roots Episode | Secret Lives

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash decode scandals hidden within their roots, exposing secrets that their ancestors concealed and celebrating the virtue of accepting one’s relatives—whoever they may be.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 15, 2023 – January 16, 2027

After Action |Pledge of Allegiance

Host Stacy Pearsall sits down for a candid conversation with Dr. Sam Babu, Mazin Mozan and Nick Paz, three fellow veterans who all have a personal connection to citizenship and its impact on military service. Babu and Mozan each earned their citizenship through their service in the military, and Paz discusses his valuable mission to repatriate veterans who’ve been deported after action.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 16, 2023 – January 17, 2026

Nature |WILDHEART

Immerse yourself in Scotland’s wild highland landscape and meet its long-lived forest keeper, a magnificent Scots pine tree. As one of its longest living species, this ancient tree has witnessed the nation’s history across 500 years.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 16, 2023 – January 17, 2028

Austin City Limits | Adrian Quesada "Boleros Psicodelicos"

Black Pumas founder and visionary producer Adrian Quesada brings to life the music of his acclaimed Spanish-language album Boleros Psicodélicos in a thrilling hour, with international guest vocalists iLe, Natalia Clavier, Girl Ultra, Clemente Castillo and more.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 19, 2023 – July 21, 2023

Antiques Roadshow Episode | Santa Fe’s Museum Hill, Hour 2

New ROADSHOW in New Mexico at Santa Fe’s Museum Hill, with finds that include an Ángel Botello oil painting, ca. 1960, Muhammad Ali and Alfred Hitchcock autographs, and a 1969 Alexander Calder sculpture. One is valued at $250,000!

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: Feb. 28, 2023 – January 29, 2027

Finding Your Roots Episode | Rising From the Ashes

Henry Louis Gates traces the roots of actors Brian Cox and Viola Davis—two people who overcame traumatic childhoods, revealing that they aren’t the first in their families to face enormous odds. From workhouses in Scotland to slave plantations in South Carolina, long-lost records reveal the stories of ancestors who laid the groundwork for Brian and Viola’s success by fighting so hard to survive.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 1, 2023 – January 30, 2027

After Action |Her Silence

Host Stacy Pearsall sits down for a candid conversation with Connie Osier, Stephanie Gattas and Colleen Bushnell, three fellow veterans who have each experienced military sexual trauma. They reveal the stories of how their cases were handled, the impact those experiences had on their lives and the wars they’re fighting after action.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 2, 2023 – January 31, 2026

Nature |The Elephant and the Termite

Witness the creation of the waterhole, one of Africa’s greatest wildlife meeting places manufactured by giant elephants and tiny termites. From baboons to dung beetles to chameleons, an entire community of creatures call the waterhole their home.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 2, 2023 – November 2, 2025

NOVA | London Super Tunnel

Thousands of engineers, technicians and workers race to build Europe’s biggest construction project–London’s new railroad, the Elizabeth Line.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 2, 2023 – January 31, 2026

Call the Midwife | Season 12 Episode 3

As she sets about helping a mother whose newborn baby is suffering from a clotting disorder, Nancy is harboring a secret of her own. Sister Veronica meets a newlywed on her rounds, and the case shocks the women of Nonnatus house.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 5, 2023 – June 6, 2023

Walter Presents Titles:

Luisa Spagnoli – Queen of Chocolate | Season 1

What do the 1920’s, world-famous Perugina chocolate, angora rabbits and high-end tailoring have in common? One woman: Luisa Spagnoli. Teeming with entrepreneurial spirit and endowed with extraordinary modernity and creativity, she made her mark in an environment unfriendly to powerful, visionary women. From Walter Presents, in Italian with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 16, 2023 – April 30, 2025

Leo Mattei – Special Unit | Season 1

Leo Mattei leads a special team of investigators dedicated to protecting children, whether they are the victims of criminal acts--or the perpetrators. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 16, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2025

Luna & Sophie | Season 3

Luna Kunath is strong-willed but her penchant for naivety gets her into trouble. Sophie Pohlmann seems more mature, but her desire for harmony and fairness can be her weakness. From Walter Presents, in German with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 16, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2025

The Inside Game | Season 1

The marketing director of a multinational agrochemical company is discovered drowned in the Seine. An MP is fighting for a ban on a registered pesticide. A sick farmer files a complaint against the multinational that he accuses of being at the root of his disease. The stakes--political, ecological and financial--are high. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 16, 2023 – Oct. 31, 2025

St. Maik | Seasons 2 & 3

Maik and Kevin are back! The two brothers are willing to lie, steal and break hearts in order to get on the next plane to Panama. From Walter Presents, in German with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 17, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2025

The Paris Murders Season 4

The Paris homicide division, with the help of an intuitive profiler, solves the most puzzling cases in this suspenseful and fast-paced series based on actual criminal cases. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 9, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2025

The Wagner Method Season 1

Police Captain Cesar Wagner is a compulsive hypochondriac, obsessed with his work. His singular, distinctive style unsettles not only his suspects but also the members of his squad. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 9, 2023 – March 31, 2025

A Murder of Crows Season 2

Called in to investigate a child’s disappearance, the case quickly spins away from Bruhl. Has a crime even occurred? And if so, who is the victim? From Walter Presents, in German with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 9, 2023 – March 31, 2025

The Defence Seasons 3 and 4

The Szlezyngiers’ peace is ruined when their daughter disappears mysteriously. Will an old friend and lawyer be able to defend the desperate parents? From Walter Presents, in Polish with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: Season 3: March 10, 2023 – June 30, 2025, Season 4: March 10, 2023 – Jan. 31, 2026

Saving Lisa Season 1

Rose Keller is a substitute teacher on assignment in Saint-Nazaire when she meets the charming Lisa. Soon Rose realizes that Lisa is suffering abuse at home, and that her life could even be in danger if no action is taken. Faced with the impotence of social services, Rose takes matters into her own hands. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 10, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2025

Face to Face (Original version) Season 2

Investigator Bjorn is horrified to find his own daughter lying on the autopsy table. Forensics point to suicide, but Bjorn refuses to believe it. A furious and sorrow-stricken Bjorn uncovers a network of truths, lies and criminal acts. In order to understand his daughter’s death, Bjorn must finally face the unavoidable truth of why she died. From Walter Presents, in Danish with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 2, 2023 – March 31, 2025

They Were Ten, Season 1

Ten strangers are invited to a hotel on a deserted tropical island. They quickly realize they’re alone--and completely cut off from the rest of the word. Why were they lured here? The answer lies hidden in the pasts they tried to bury. Now, they’ll have to pay. Based on Agatha Christie’s worldwide best-selling novel And Then There Were None. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 2, 2023 – Jan. 31, 2025

Ben, Season 1

When a reporter moves back to Nantes with her daughter, she must face a lifetime of painful memories--and solve the town’s problems. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 2, 2023 – Dec. 30, 2024

Swoon, Season 1

In the heart of Stockholm, the beautiful Grona Lund–with its carousels for families–is locked in a decades-long rivalry with Nojesfaltet–a simple amusement park with cheap beer, live music and lightly dressed ladies. But as WWII rages, the young heirs, John and Ninni, find love more thrilling than war. Loosely inspired by actual events. From Walter Presents, in Swedish with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 2, 2023 – March 31, 2025

Nina, Season 2

Trainee nurse Nina must overcome plenty of obstacles in her private life, as a single mother, and at the hospital, as ex-wife of her own boss. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 2, 2023 – Dec. 30, 2024

Off Grid, Season 1

Claudio and Silvia Caruana have money, respectability, a 20-year marriage and two children who have never given them trouble. But when Claudio is engulfed in a financial scandal--and the main suspect in his colleague’s murder--the family has no choice but to flee, to save themselves and discover the truth. From Walter Presents, in Italian with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: March 3, 2023 – Jan. 31, 2026

Something to Hide, Season 1

Marriage. Family. Career. Everything in Claude's life is a success in this fiction freely inspired by the story of Christian Iacono. For his beloved grandson Lucas, life is much less cheerful: his parents are divorcing and he craves attention. Then one day, Lucas accuses his grandfather of rape. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 23, 2023 – Jan. 1, 2025

Raven, Season 1

Adam Kruk, a tormented detective, has a past full of demons. His need for redemption drives all that he does in this dark crime drama with supernatural elements. From Walter Presents, in Polish with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 23, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2024

Munch, Season 1, 2

Gabrielle Munchovski--Munch--is devoted to justice. Bold and irreverent, she will cross any line in defense of the innocent and marginalized. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 23, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2025

Mafia Only Kills in Summer | Season 1

Salvatore and his family try to avoid any involvement with the Mafia in Palermo, Sicily, during the roaring 1970s in this touching coming-of-age story. From Walter Presents, in Italian with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 23, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2025

Pulled Apart

A baby, only a few months old, is hospitalized. The doctors immediately suspect the parents of child abuse and refuse to listen to anything the parents offer as an explanation in this incredibly moving story of how human lives can be blown to bits by insidious rumors and blind justice. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 23, 2023 – Nov. 30, 2024

Dicte, Season 1

Newly divorced crime reporter Dicte Svendsen returns home to Aarhus with her teenage daughter in tow. Plagued by painful memories of growing up as a Jehovah’s Witness and of the son she was forced to give up, Dicte’s new chapter is marred by the ghosts of her past. What’s more, her ex-husband remains irritatingly close to home. From Walter Presents, in Danish with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 24, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2025

Inside Suspicion, Season 1

Alice lives a normal life as a happy mom, until her whole world is turned upside down: Thomas, her husband—and the father of her child—is suspected of being Antoine Durieux-Jelosse, an infamous assassin who vanished after murdering his entire family 15 years earlier. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 16, 2023 – June 30, 2025

Bella Germania, Season 1

Julia Becker has just found out that her father is still alive. What else has been kept from her--and why? This sprawling family drama spans generations and nations, posing the question, does love truly conquer all? From Walter Presents, in German with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 16, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2024

Interns, Season 1

Created to bring viewers right into the halls of the hospital, Interns chronicles the lives of a handful of young medical residents thrown into dire circumstances at a public hospital. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 16, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2024

Paradise, Season 2

Continue to follow the intertwined stories of Teresa, Pietro and Vittorio to discover whether the Paradise lives up to its namesake. From Walter Presents, in Italian with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 16, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2024

The Empress, Season 2

Maria Theresa has hopes for ending the war with Prussia, but her position as a powerful woman still draws the ire of many, even her mother-in-law, who sends her other son to spy on the Hapsburg military strategies. No wonder Maria feels like she is fighting a lone fight. From Walter Presents, in German with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 16, 2023 – Oct. 31, 2024

Acquitted, Season 1

Aksel Borgen returns to his hometown 20 years after being acquitted of the murder of his girlfriend. From Walter Presents, in Norwegian with English subtitles.

PASSPORT AVAILABILITY DATES: February 17, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2025

Expiring Soon:

The Colorado

Narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Mark Rylance, The Colorado is an epic film about North America’s wildest river. From the earliest settlements in the region to the impact of climate change today, the documentary is a sweeping exploration of the river’s history. Along the way, The Colorado tells the stories of European and Anglo- American explorations in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Expiration Date: March 26, 2023

Mr. Selfridge

In 1909 London, an American retail tycoon arrives at the unfashionable end of Oxford Street to jettison fusty British tradition and open one of the finest department stores the world has ever seen. Three-time Emmy® winner Jeremy Piven stars as Harry Gordon Selfridge, the flamboyant entrepreneur and showman seeking to provide London’s shoppers with the ultimate merchandise and the ultimate thrill.

Expiration Date: March 26, 2023

NOVA | Meteor Strike

A blinding flash of light streaked across the Russian sky, followed by a shuddering blast strong enough to damage buildings and send more than 1,000 people to the hospital. On the morning of February 15, 2013, a 7,000-ton asteroid crashed into the Earth's atmosphere. According to NASA, the Siberian meteor exploded with the power of 30 Hiroshima bombs.

Expiration Date: March 26, 2023

Independent Lens | Coded Bias

Coded Bias follows M.I.T. Media Lab computer scientist Joy Buolamwini, along with data scientists, mathematicians, and watchdog groups from all over the world, as they fight to expose the discrimination within facial recognition algorithms now prevalent across all spheres of daily life.

Expiration Date: March 21, 2023

American Anthems | Life is Sweet

Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles meets Seth Grumet, founder of Stomp The Monster, which he started during chemotherapy. Jennifer writes and performs a soaring anthem about Seth's life that leaves a surprised audience without a dry eye in the house.

Expiration Date: March 23, 2023

Prince Charles at 70

Enjoy an intimate and revealing portrait of Charles, Prince of Wales, in his 70th birthday year. From his charitable work to his family life, see Britain’s longest-serving heir to the throne as never before, and learn his plans for his future as king.

Expiration Date: March 23, 2023

Finding Your Roots | Roots in Politics

Host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the diverse family histories of politicians Paul Ryan, Tulsi Gabbard and Marco Rubio. They each see a shared vision of the great American melting pot reflected in their ancestors’ stories.

Expiration Date: March 11, 2023

Enemy of the Reich: The Noor Inayat Khan Story

In August 1943, the last clandestine radio operator in Paris desperately signaled London. Everything depended on her, and the Gestapo was at the door. How did a Sorbonne-educated musician and author become a daring spy in Nazi-occupied France?

Expiration Date: March 16, 2023

Great Performances | Movies for GrownUps Awards 2022

First broadcast on PBS in 2018, Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP the Magazine returns for a fifth year to celebrate and encourage filmmaking with unique appeal to movie-lovers with a grownup state of mind—and recognize the inspiring artists who make them. Each year the centerpiece honor is the Career Achievement Award, celebrating the contributions cinema legends.

Expiration Date: March 17, 2023

American Masters | Charley Pride: I’m Just Me

Explore the complicated history of the American South and its music through the life of country star Charley Pride. Raised in segregated Mississippi, his journey shows the ways that artistic expression can triumph over prejudice and injustice.

Expiration Date: March 21, 2023

Independent Lens | The Graduates – The Girls

This two-part film explores pressing issues in education today through the eyes of six Latino and Latina students from across the US. This episode features Stephanie, a budding activist on the South Side of Chicago; Chastity, a Bronx teen whose family has become homeless; and Darlene, a Tulsa student who reenters school after having a baby in order to make a good future for her son.

Expiration Date: March 1, 2023

American Masters | Philip Roth Unmasked

American Masters explores the life and career of Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-winning novelist Philip Roth, often referred to as the greatest living American writer. Reclusive and diffident, Roth grants very few interviews, but for the first time, allowed a journalist to spend 10 days interviewing him on camera.

Expiration Date: March 1, 2023

America Reframed | Deej

DEEJ is the story of DJ Savarese, a gifted, young writer and advocate for nonspeaking autistics. Once a “profoundly disabled” foster kid on a fast track to nowhere, DJ is now a first-year college student who insists on standing up for his peers: people who are dismissed as incompetent because they are neurologically diverse. Will Deej be able to find freedom for himself and others like himself?

Expiration Date: March 1, 2023

Somewhere South | American as Hand Pie

Vivian’s crash course in mass-producing hand pies inspires her to revisit the applejacks of her youth. Her journey includes a trip to West Virginia for a taste of their signature pepperoni rolls and a look at the world’s most popular hand pie — the empanada.

Expiration Date: March 1, 2023

Finding Your Roots | Hard Times

Host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the family stories of filmmaker Michael Moore and actors Laura Linney and Chloë Sevigny—three people whose distant ancestors overcame great hardships in ways that resonate with their lives today.

Expiration Date: February 25, 2023

America’s Test Kitchen | Home for the Holidays

America’s Test Kitchen is the most-watched cooking show on public television—more than 2 million viewers tune in each week—and this holiday season, we’re bringing you a very special hour-long holiday-themed episode. The hour-long special features five of the test kitchen’s favorite holiday recipes, including new twists on classic holiday fare such as Turkey En Cocotte and Beef Tenderloin.

Expiration Date: February 28, 2023

Independent Lens | Tower

In 1966, a gunman rode the elevator to the 27th floor of the University of Texas Tower and opened fire. TOWER, a documentary mixing animated and live-action, shares the untold story of America's first mass school shooting, when the worst in one man brought out the best in so many others.

Expiration Date: February 28, 2023

Austin City Limits | H.E.R.

Enjoy an unforgettable hour with 2019 Grammy Award-winning R&B sensation H.E.R.. The singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist plays tracks from her self-titled album and numerous EPs.

Expiration Date: March 1, 2023