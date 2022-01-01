Maine Public’s Annual Instrument Drive

We are celebrating the love of music all this July by bringing back a favorite audio series, Music That Moves ME, with a Maine Public 60th Anniversary twist. Throughout 2022, we’ve been celebrating Maine Public’s role as Maine’s storyteller, amplifying the stories and voices of Maine for the last 60 years. We decided to go back into our Music That Moves ME archives and replay some of the more memorable musical memories that our audience submitted and we produced. Click HERE to hear all of these special segments.

Going in hand in hand with our Music That Moves ME series is our annual instrument drive. We weren’t able to pull it off last year for safety concerns, but we are giving it the greenlight this July. We are holding the drive for students whose families don’t have the requisite resources to rent or purchase an instrument. If you have an unneeded instrument, we will find it a very worthwhile home! We are partnering in this endeavor with Music And Magic, a wonderful organization here in Maine dedicated to this same worthy cause. Give us a call at 1-800-884-1717 for any additional information.

Drop off bins will be set up outside of each of our studios and are accessible during regular business hours.

Portland – 323 Marginal Way

Lewiston – 1450 Lisbon Street

Bangor – 63 Texas Avenue

Note that due to the size of these items, we cannot accept pianos and large drum sets.

About Music and Magic: Parents, educators, musicians, performers, and kindness advocates, Amanda "Panda” and Rob Duquette are the co-creators of all things Music and Magic. KindKids Music is a project of Music and Magic that serves the mission to enrich lives with the magic of music. Started in 2009 in loving memory of beloved friend and Maine musician Van Lawton, Music and Magic has collected and distributed instruments, created concerts, classes and workshops in Maine and beyond. Download the KindKids Music app on the App Store for free music/stories/mediations. Go to musicandmagic.org to learn more about Music and Magic and KindKids Music.