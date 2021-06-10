© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

Maine Roads Will Go Unpainted Due To National Resin Shortage

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published June 10, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT
19190208174_363d9c8fa8_k.jpg
daveynin
/
Flickr

The Maine State Department of Transportation says it will not be able to do the same amount of yellow and white road striping this year. A lack of raw materials, known as monomers, is affecting the whole supply chain.

"The monomers are what's in short supply, so therefore that's had an impact on the resin, and the resin isn't getting to our paint suppliers, so the paint suppliers can't make paint to give to us," says Maine DOT engineer Brian Burne.

He says the department has received less than half of the shipments of paint it normally does.

"We have to prioritize in times of short supply, so our current focus is on our higher priority roads," he says.

Those will include the interstate and the most major roads, but Burne cautions that there may not be enough paint to do all of those roads either.

Winter weather disruptions in Texas that affected chemical plants are being blamed for the slow down in paint materials.

Maine
Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
See stories by Jennifer Mitchell