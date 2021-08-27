Pedestrian, Bicyclist Killed By Cars In Unrelated Incidents In Southern Maine

Police in Falmouth are investigating what led to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle and killed outside a grocery store shortly before noon on Friday.

According to a news release, 75-year-old Philip Stevens of Windham was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Hannaford grocery store on Gray Road in Falmouth. He later died of his injuries.

Lt. Frank Soule refers to the case as a "tragedy" and writes that no criminal charges are expected to filed.

In an unrelated incident, a 72 year old man was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday afternoon in Gorham.

Stephen Palmer of Gorham had been bicycling along Sebago Lake Road when he was hit by a Toyota RAV4 driven by 21-year-old Alex Ishime of Portland.

The incident is under investigation.