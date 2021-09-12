Travis Mills Foundation Breaks Ground On New Health And Wellness Center For Veterans

Rome, Maine — A foundation created by a soldier who lost four limbs in a blast in Afghanistan is breaking ground on a new health and wellness center. Retired Staff Sgt. Travis Mills kicked off his foundation to help others like himself who were injured in wartime.

His retreat allows them to recover while surrounded by others who know what they’ve gone through. The groundbreaking took place Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which inspired many to serve in the U.S. military.