A 5-year-old boy died in a house fire in South Paris

The Maine state fire marshal's office is investigating a house fire in the Oxford County town of South Paris that killed a 5-year-old boy on Tuesday.

The boy's mother had already escaped the home with her 3-year-old and nine-month-old daughters by the time firefighters arrived at the residence Tuesday afternoon. But the unidentified mother was unable to get her 5-year-old son out of the family's rental home.

The boy was unresponsive when firefighters finally located him. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Investigators from the fire marshal's office were at the South Paris home until late Tuesday and planned to return to the site on Wednesday.