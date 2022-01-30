Proposal to test Maine babies for CMV virus passes committee

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine legislative committee has unanimously approved a proposal to provide testing for a virus that can threaten a baby’s health and hearing.

The proposal would require the state to test every infant born in Maine for cytomegalovirus if they fail two hearing tests. It also requires a test for CMV if the newborn shows other factors that indicate a strong possibility of the virus. The proposal now moves on to the full Maine Legislature. The Committee on Health and Human Services unanimously approved it on Jan. 21.