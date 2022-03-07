Janet Mills’ nominee would be 1st Black jurist on Maine's highest court

Gov. Janet Mills nominated longtime judge Rick Lawrence to serve on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Monday in what would be a historic appointment to the state's highest court.

Lawrence has served as a District Court judge since 2000, but would be the first black jurist to hold a seat on Maine's Law Court if his nomination is confirmed by the state Senate. Mills nominated the 66-year-old Portland resident to fill the seat currently held by Justice Ellen Gorman, who is retiring after 15 years.

Lawrence was first nominated for the District Court by Gov. Angus King, an independent, and has been renominated since then by Democratic Gov. John Baldacci, Republican Gov. Paul LePage and by Mills again last year.

“Judge Lawrence’s extensive legal experience, measured temperament, strong intellect, and proven commitment to upholding the law and administering justice impartially make him an exceptional candidate for the Maine Supreme Judicial Court,” Mills said in a statement. “I am honored to nominate him and believe his service on our highest court will greatly benefit the people of Maine.”

Lawrence has presided primarily in in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties but also serves as deputy chief judge of the District Court. He has also served as the presiding judge in Androscoggin County’s Unified Criminal Docket’s Domestic Violence Judicial Monitoring Program, chaired a judicial advisory committee on children and families, and as an adjunct professor at the University of Maine School of Law. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Yale University.

“I am deeply honored by Governor Mills’ nomination to serve on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, a nomination that comes with formidable responsibility and unparalleled opportunity to serve the people of our great state,” Lawrence said in a statement released by the governor’s office. “If confirmed by the Legislature, I promise to work tirelessly to serve the people of Maine and to administer justice fairly and impartially to the people of Maine, just as they deserve.”

The nomination comes at the same time as senators in Washington, D.C., are considering whether to appoint the first black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.