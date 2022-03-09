© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

Maine Insurance Superintendent Eric Cioppa is retiring in April

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST

Maine's Insurance Superintendent Eric Cioppa is retiring in April.

Cioppa has been with the Bureau for 33 years, serving as superintendent for the past decade.

He helped overhaul Maine's worker compensation program in the 90s and oversaw the implementation of the Affordable Care Act.

Both Governor Janet Mills and Department of Professional and Financial Services Commissioner Anne Head praised Cioppa in a written statement. Head says he worked tirelessly to protect the rights of Mainers and support competition in the insurance industry.

The Mills Administration says it's conducting a national search to find a replacement who must be confirmed by the legislature.

Maine
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight