Maine Insurance Superintendent Eric Cioppa is retiring in April

Maine's Insurance Superintendent Eric Cioppa is retiring in April.

Cioppa has been with the Bureau for 33 years, serving as superintendent for the past decade.

He helped overhaul Maine's worker compensation program in the 90s and oversaw the implementation of the Affordable Care Act.

Both Governor Janet Mills and Department of Professional and Financial Services Commissioner Anne Head praised Cioppa in a written statement. Head says he worked tirelessly to protect the rights of Mainers and support competition in the insurance industry.

The Mills Administration says it's conducting a national search to find a replacement who must be confirmed by the legislature.