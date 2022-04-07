UMaine at Augusta chooses new president

The University of Maine at Augusta has a new president, following a national search and a unanimous vote from the UMaine System board of trustees.

Michael Laliberte will lead Maine’s third-largest public university starting Aug. 1.

Laliberte has spent the last six years as president of the State University of New York at Delhi.

He added 19 new degree programs there, which University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy said helped address local workforce needs in New York. Laliberte also oversaw $42 million in capital projects, and he has experience improving enrollment at two other universities.

Like nearly half of UMA's 3,100 students, Laliberte was the first in his family to attend to college.

“Dr. Laliberte has the right combination of executive leadership, student affairs and enrollment management experience to ensure UMA leverages its strengths and statewide assets to provide high-quality, affordable and accessible higher education, meet Maine’s workforce needs and be a collaborative partner to his colleagues at Maine’s other public universities in our system,” Malloy said in a statement.

Malloy says he will also name a new president for the University of Southern Maine and a new interim leader for the University of Maine at Farmington before June 30.