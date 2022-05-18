Mail delivery returning to Aroostook towns after potholes delay service

Multiple towns have jurisdiction over Moro Townline Road in Aroostook County, where the potholes were so bad that mail carriers for the U.S. Postal Service couldn't reach their customers.

Dyer Brook town manager Florence Hardy said she heard from five residents who weren't receiving mail service, including one who showed up to the town office with a flat tire.

Dyer Brook has filled the potholes on its part of the road, Hardy said.

The town of Merrill has also filled the potholes on its portion of the road, said town manager Candy Nevers. Nevers said she didn't receive any complaints about mail delivery from residents, and the town has a limited budget to address road problems.

A Postal Service spokesman said a few rural carriers in Aroostook County had popped tires due to poor conditions, but the roads are now passable and that all mail is being delivered.