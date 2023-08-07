© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Bangor area listeners and viewers: Blackcap Mountain tower maintenance estimated timing is August 2 through August 16. Click here to learn more!
Maine

Coast Guard finds body of Maine man after abandoned kayak is discovered

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published August 7, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT

The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered the body of a Maine man after his kayak was found overturned in Canadian waters.

A Coast Guard spokesperson says the kayak was discovered by a fishing boat around 8 a.m. Sunday near Campobello Island in New Brunswick. It belonged to 57-year-old Martin Spahn of Augusta, and had some of his personal belongings inside.

Spahn's body was discovered early Monday morning off Racoon Point on Campbello Island, authorities say. He was wearing a life vest.

Multiple agencies participated in the search.

Maine
Caitlin Andrews
Reporter Caitlin Andrews came to Maine Public in 2023 after nearly eight years in print journalism. She hails from New Hampshire originally.

See stories by Caitlin Andrews