Coast Guard finds body of Maine man after abandoned kayak is discovered

The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered the body of a Maine man after his kayak was found overturned in Canadian waters.

A Coast Guard spokesperson says the kayak was discovered by a fishing boat around 8 a.m. Sunday near Campobello Island in New Brunswick. It belonged to 57-year-old Martin Spahn of Augusta, and had some of his personal belongings inside.

Spahn's body was discovered early Monday morning off Racoon Point on Campbello Island, authorities say. He was wearing a life vest.

Multiple agencies participated in the search.