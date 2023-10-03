Report finds Portland's historic districts haven't affected affordability — for now

The creation of historic districts in the city of Portland has not displaced residents or affected affordability, according to a new analysis commissioned by the city.

The report, by a Washington D.C.-based consultant, says that's due to relatively static population growth since 1990. But it says future increases in demand for housing could put more pressure on Portland's historic districts and lead to affordability and inequality issues.

The report recommends allowing greater building heights and density in nearby zones to preserve the character of historic districts and also accommodate future housing demand.

Portland has 12 historic districts. The most recent district on a portion of Munjoy Hill was approved in 2021.

