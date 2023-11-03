© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Funerals for Lewiston mass shooting victims begin Friday

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 3, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT
Flowers with notes honoring the victims of the Lewiston mass shooting are seen near a large Lewiston sign in Lewiston, Maine, on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative)
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
Flowers with notes honoring the victims of the Lewiston mass shooting are seen near a large Lewiston sign in Lewiston, Maine, on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative)

Funerals begin Friday for the 18 people who were killed in the mass shootings in Lewiston last week.

At 10 a.m. Friday, there will be a funeral for 53-year-old Tricia Asselin of Auburn.

An obituary describes Asselin as kind-hearted, caring and generous, and not one to sit still. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed both watching and participating in sports — she was a competitive fisherman, softball player and golfer.

She worked at Just-in-Time Recreation, where she was killed. Her obituary says that, if asked what her biggest accomplishment was in life, Asselin would would say her son, Brandon.

Also on Friday, at 11 a.m., there's a funeral for 55-year-old Ron Morin of Lewiston, who was killed at Schemengee's Bar and Grille. His obituary describes him as a devoted husband and father who made everyone feel loved and seen. He had a keen sense of humor and enjoyed playing hockey, softball, and cornhole.
Maine Lewiston shootings
Patty Wight
