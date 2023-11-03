Funerals for Lewiston mass shooting victims begin Friday

Funerals begin Friday for the 18 people who were killed in the mass shootings in Lewiston last week.

At 10 a.m. Friday, there will be a funeral for 53-year-old Tricia Asselin of Auburn.

An obituary describes Asselin as kind-hearted, caring and generous, and not one to sit still. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed both watching and participating in sports — she was a competitive fisherman, softball player and golfer.

She worked at Just-in-Time Recreation, where she was killed. Her obituary says that, if asked what her biggest accomplishment was in life, Asselin would would say her son, Brandon.

Also on Friday, at 11 a.m., there's a funeral for 55-year-old Ron Morin of Lewiston, who was killed at Schemengee's Bar and Grille. His obituary describes him as a devoted husband and father who made everyone feel loved and seen. He had a keen sense of humor and enjoyed playing hockey, softball, and cornhole.