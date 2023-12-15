© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Allen Avenue in Portland closed for 'police emergency'

Maine Public | By Andrew Catalina
Published December 15, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST
Updated December 15, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST
A Google map with a red pin placed at the intersection of Allen Avenue and Ray Street in Portland.
Google Maps screenshot
A Google map with a red pin placed at the intersection of Allen Avenue and Ray Street in Portland.

Portland city officials say Allen Avenue is closed between Ray Street and Allen's Corner for an unspecified emergency.

Portland Interim Assistant Chief Robert Martin told the Portland Press Herald that a gunshot was heard when police were attempting to serve paperwork to a man at a condominium at 459 Allen Ave.

The man, whose identity was not revealed by police, was believed to be the only person in the unit.

Condominium residents and neighbors were asked to shelter in place, according to the Press Herald.

Allen Avenue runs parallel to Forest and Washington avenues. The closed-off section is near the busy Northgate Plaza, which houses a Shaw's supermarket and CVS pharmacy.

This story will be updated.
Maine
Andrew Catalina
Andrew Catalina is manager of digital news, responsible for editing and producing news content on all of Maine Public's digital platforms, in addition to myriad other news- and content-related roles.
See stories by Andrew Catalina