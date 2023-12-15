Allen Avenue in Portland closed for 'police emergency'

Portland city officials say Allen Avenue is closed between Ray Street and Allen's Corner for an unspecified emergency.

Portland Interim Assistant Chief Robert Martin told the Portland Press Herald that a gunshot was heard when police were attempting to serve paperwork to a man at a condominium at 459 Allen Ave.

The man, whose identity was not revealed by police, was believed to be the only person in the unit.

Condominium residents and neighbors were asked to shelter in place, according to the Press Herald.

Allen Avenue runs parallel to Forest and Washington avenues. The closed-off section is near the busy Northgate Plaza, which houses a Shaw's supermarket and CVS pharmacy.

This story will be updated.