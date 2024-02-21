Union for Lewiston municipal employees asks city council to impeach Mayor Carl Sheline

The union representing Lewiston city workers is asking the city council to impeach Mayor Carl Sheline after 95% of members voted no confidence in him.

Union president Adam Jones told the council Tuesday night that the vote stems from Lewiston's director of planning and code enforcement being placed on administrative leave and the city considering eliminating Lewiston's sanitation inspector position. Both were involved in the recent temporary closure of DaVinci's Eatery after a report of a cockroach in the kitchen.

Jones accused Sheline of being biased in favor of certain businesses.

"This vote reflects that there's a perception by union members that there exists a lack of transparency and accountability within the position of mayor currently," he said.

In a written statement, Mayor Sheline said he values union input and he's disappointed and surprised by the vote "given that this group of employees hasn't reached out to me to talk through their concerns and especially since the office of the mayor doesn't have the power to hire or fire city staff."

Council president Scott Harriman says councilors are considering possible next steps.

