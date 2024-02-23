More Maine State Prison leadership placed on leave in wake of harassment investigation

There's been more fallout from an investigation into alleged misconduct by staff at the Maine State Prison in Warren. In addition to reassignment of the warden to the Department of Corrections' central office, several other high level staff have been placed on administrative leave.

Earlier this week, Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty confirmed that Warden Matthew Magnusson had been replaced, at least temporarily, pending the outcome of the investigation which began in August.

Meanwhile, rumors have been swirling inside the prison about other staff who may be involved. Liberty says the investigation involves allegations of harassment, hazing, and retaliation by and among staff and inappropriate sexual relations between staff and incarcerated residents.

On Friday, Liberty said in addition to replacement and reassignment of the warden, action has been taken against several high-level staff while the investigation continues.

"I have a deputy warden that's on administrative leave. I have two captains on administrative leave. I have one sergeant that's on administrative leave also... on an unrelated matter. There's a couple different issues going on," Liberty said.

He added that he's confident only a small number of staff at the prison are involved in the misconduct, which he says is not tolerated in his department. Because the investigation involves personnel matters, Liberty says he cannot share additional details but he says he will when they become available.