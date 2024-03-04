Lewiston shooting survivors say the system failed them. They want accountability

This story will be updated.

There were multiple warning signs, and plenty of people knew Robert Card was dangerous and should have been stopped. That's the consensus from the emotional testimony of survivors on Monday who addressed an independent commission reviewing the mass shootings in Lewiston. They're asking for accountability from the system that they say failed them and the 18 people who were killed.

Tammy Asselin described the agonizing wait to find out if her 11-year-old daughter, Toni, was dead or alive after a gunman opened fire at the bowling alley where they'd just finished their first game. In the unfolding chaos, Asselin made it outside but she couldn't find Toni. And once police arrived, they couldn't tell her where she was.

"About 45 minutes went by with no updates, no info," she said. "No matter who I asked, no one had any info. And then my father got the call, 'Pepe, I'm not dead!'"

Asselin says she later learned that Toni had been led to safety by a bowling coach and taken under the wing of another child's family.

She was one of 16 survivors who addressed the commission on Monday recounting the horror they experienced on the night of Oct. 25 as they bowled at Just in Time Recreation and played cornhole at Schemengee's Bar and Grille.

Like many others, Asselin says she's angry that despite warnings from Card's family members and fellow Army reservists months earlier that he was acting erratically, hearing voices and had access to guns, she and others were left unprotected.

"Enough is enough. It truly angers me that we were so close to preventing this and yet we were failed."

Many say their lives have been forever changed by the shootings and they fear others will have to endure what they have over the past four months if systemic changes aren't made.

"You know, we're trained in the military to see something, say something. See something, say something," said Jason Barnett, who is retired from the military. "Who's at fault here?"

Barnett was playing cornhole at Schemengee's the night of the shootings, something he says he'd done with Robert Card a few times before. He hadn't seen Card in several months and wasn't aware of his concerning behavior. But he says others were and they did what they were supposed to do — they reported it.

"People did say something. It was missed. It was ignored. So why do we see something say something? That's the first question you need to ask yourselves, because who dropped the ball?"

Barnett told the commission he considers himself a survivor of the situation and a victim of the people who dropped the ball. He's also convinced that if someone hadn't turned out the lights in the bar, more people would have been killed. And until now, that's been a mystery. Who had the quick thinking to take that step?

"My name is Michael Roderick. My son, Jackson Roderick, and I were at Schemengee's on 10/25/2023."

They were both playing cornhole that night, Roderick says, and he was proud to see his quiet, 18-year-old son, Jack, getting out of his comfort zone and making new friends. After the first shots rang out, Roderick says everyone scattered and tried to seek cover. He wound up in a small utility room but quickly realized Jack wasn't with him. So he stepped out and spotted his terrified son, trying to hide, about 30 feet away. They made eye contact with each other and about the same time, he says he noticed an electrical panel with a giant handle for the breaker box.

"I killed the power to the entire building. Within seconds, my son was in my lap, fortunate that he'd seen me and knew where to go," he said.

Roderick says his son, who still sleeps with his light on, will probably never forget the sound of the shooter reloading. He'll never forget his son's face from across the room. He says his only hope is that the commission can figure out how the warning signs were ignored and teach others how to prevent a similar nightmare from happening again.

The commission is expected to hear later this week from U.S. Army personnel.